FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 22-year-old woman and her 1-year-old baby, who haven’t been since November, according to Florence police.

Cherrion Monesha White and her baby were reported missing by family members, police said. White was last seen near Palmetto and McQueen streets in November.

Police said White and the child could be in the Bennettsville area.

White is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lance Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or

emailjchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

