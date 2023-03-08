FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying everyone involved in an apparent abduction of a woman on Feb. 28, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 2100 block of Hoffmeyer Road, the department said.
Investigators have located video of the incident and are searching for the owner or driver of a black Lexus SUV, the department said. Investigators believe the Lexus is an older model with a dent in the driver’s door that leaves the door inoperable.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Chatlosh at 843-665-3191.
No other information was immediately available.
