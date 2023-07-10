FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a man who robbed an Anderson Brothers Bank branch late Monday morning.

It happened at about 10:55 a.m. when a man wearing a mask entered the building at 501 Second Loop Road, police said. He indicated that he had a gun and demanded money before leaving in a gray Chevrolet Cruz.

No one was hurt in the incident, and police have not said how much money was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police Cpl. Frye at 843-665-3191 or to email mfrye@cityofflorence.com.

Count on News13 for updates.