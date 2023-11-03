FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a man after a robbery Friday morning at the TD Bank branch on Pamplico Highway.

No one was hurt in the robbery, which police said happened at about 11:15 a.m. The bank is located at 684 Pamplico Highway. It’s unclear whether the suspect got away with any money.

Police are actively looking for the suspect and released surveillance photos that show a man entering the bank.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 843-665-3191.