FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking to identify a person wanted for questioning in an October shooting.

Police posted photos of a person on Facebook who is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting incident Oct. 10 at On the Go on Alligator Road.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email goliver@cityofflorence.com.