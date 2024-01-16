FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run that occurred January 10th.
Police said the hit-and-run took place at about 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Second Loop Road. Police said the suspect’s rear windshield was found at the scene with a sticker that read: “The Honda Guy’s.”
The public is asked to contact Cpl. Martin with the Florence Police Department at smartin@cityofflorence.com or at 843-665-3191 if they have any information about the vehicle. The public is also able to leave tips anonymously here.
