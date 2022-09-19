FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck after a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning that resulted in the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash being “dragged or carried” several miles across the city.

Police said Monday morning they are looking for a dark-colored, lifted pickup truck that has a toolbox in the bed and aftermarket rims. The truck would have damage to the front passenger-side headlight area.

Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of a single-car rollover crash. When officers arrived, they talked to a passenger in the vehicle, but the driver was not at the scene.

Florence police and fire units searched the area but could not find the driver. About 15 minutes after the initial call, police said officers were called to Ingram and Lawson streets after getting a report about an unresponsive person in the roadway. That person was identified as the driver from the Church Street crash.

Police said investigators are working to determine what route the suspect took from the collision scene to where the victim was found on Ingram Street.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email bhart@cityofflorence.com