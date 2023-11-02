FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of being involved in an aggravated assault that occurred at Recruiting Solutions on David McLeod Blvd October 14th.

The department made a post on Facebook and is encouraging the public to contact Cpl. Chatlosh at jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com or via telephone at 843-665-3191 if they have any information regarding the incident or recognize the suspect.

The public can leave a tip about this case or any other active investigation by accessing the tip submission form at the following link.

The department said you can submit a tip anonymously and the reference case number is 2023-009295 when submitting tips for the incident.

Count on News13 for updates.