FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence on Oct. 30 that injured a bystander, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
Kam-Ron Tydre’ Williams, was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Brandt said.
Williams was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.
Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. Oct. 30 to the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway for reports of a shooting.
The shooting happened after an argument and a fight between a man and woman in the parking lot, according to Brandt.
Shots were fired towards the woman involved in the fight and a bystander was hit, Brandt said. A vehicle and the building were also damaged.
After Williams’ arrest, police searched a home on Toledo Scale Road and found a stolen gun, according to Brandt.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.