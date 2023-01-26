FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence on Oct. 30 that injured a bystander, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Kam-Ron Tydre’ Williams, was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Brandt said.

Williams was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. Oct. 30 to the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway for reports of a shooting.

The shooting happened after an argument and a fight between a man and woman in the parking lot, according to Brandt.

Shots were fired towards the woman involved in the fight and a bystander was hit, Brandt said. A vehicle and the building were also damaged.

After Williams’ arrest, police searched a home on Toledo Scale Road and found a stolen gun, according to Brandt.

No other details were immediately available.