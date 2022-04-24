FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police charged a man with murder Saturday after he allegedly shot a neighbor who refused to go to the store for him, police said.

Police were called at 4:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brunwood Drive to investigate a shooting. After arriving, they found that the suspect had left the area with the victim in the victim’s vehicle.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said Randolph Eugene Smith, 39, was taken into custody without incident after officers found the vehicle near Jefferies Creek Park. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene, Brandt said.

According to Brandt, investigators learned that Smith had approached his neighbors as they were returning home and asked them to go to the store for him. Smith then allegedly shot the victim, who was still seated in the vehicle, after his neighbor refused the favor.

Smith was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny and taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

