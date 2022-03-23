FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are responding to an incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Third Loop Road in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
Brandt said part of the road between College Park Drive and Sandhurst Drive will be closed as a safety precaution. The public is asked to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available. News13 has a crew headed to the scene. Count on us for updates.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.