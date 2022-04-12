FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are currently at the scene of a shooting on Marsh Avenue, according to Capt. Mike Brandt.
Police have not released any additional information but said there is no threat to the community.
According to data compiled by News13, this would be the fourth shooting to occur in April and the 14th this year within the department’s jurisdiction.
