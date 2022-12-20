FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a shooting Tuesday about a mile away from where officers found a man dead Sunday night after hearing gunshots, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police initially told News13 the shooting happened in the area of Brunson Street but later specified it happened in the 1200 block of Hollings Avenue, about a mile away from Brunson Street.

Officers found a vehicle matching a description provided by a caller and attempted a traffic stop. Two people inside the vehicle were detained and a third person went into a house in the 1000 block of Middleton Avenue, Brandt said.

Police surrounded the home and the third person was detained without incident, Brandt said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

News13’s Keianna Benson was working on a story Tuesday afternoon about Sunday night’s deadly shooting on Brunson Street when officers were called out to the incident on Hollings Avenue.

On Sunday night, officers heard gunshots and then found the body of 29-year-old Marcus Antonio Ellis in the 700 block of Brunson Street, according to police. Officials have not said how Ellis died. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

There have been at least six aggravated assaults on Brunson Street along with the murder, Brandt said.

Efforts to try and quell this latest spike in violence include extra officers specifically assigned to the areas where most shootings occur as well as a combined task force with the Florence County Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents are asked to call the Florence Police Department.

