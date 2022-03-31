FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a business on South Irby Street, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called to Cash Into Check in the 900 block of South Irby Street after a suspect entered the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money, Brandt said. Police released photos of the alleged suspect.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

This same business was robbed back in December.