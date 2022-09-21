FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Iysis Kyanna Fullard was last seen Friday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue, according to police.

She is five feet tall and about 95 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.