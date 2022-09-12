FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

Jasmin Long was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of East Pine Street wearing a black shirt, gray jogging pants and Nike shoes with a black backpack, according to police.

Long is 5’2″ and about 120 pounds, according to police. Long could possibly be in North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.