FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen on Friday.
Jasmin Long was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of East Pine Street wearing a black shirt, gray jogging pants and Nike shoes with a black backpack, according to police.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Long is 5’2″ and about 120 pounds, according to police. Long could possibly be in North Carolina.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.