FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man.

Robert Cherry was last seen at about 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police. He was seen wearing a navy blue shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Cherry is 5’10” and about 160 pounds, according to police. He has a bible verse tattooed on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.