FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing man who has dementia.

Perry Blakney, 71, was last seen Monday on Harmony Street, according to police. He was last seen driving a 2021 dark silver Toyota Highlander with South Carolina license plate V40719.

Blakney is 6’2″ and 130 pounds, according to police. He was last seen in a blue and white polo shirt, black jeans, tennis shoes and possibly a Dallas Cowboys hat.

Blakney is considered at risk because he has dementia and other health factors, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email Goliver@cityofflorence.com.