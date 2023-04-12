FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man who may be in danger due to health issues.

Larry Washington was last spoken to on Monday but would not give his location, police said. He was last seen around the 900 block of West Sumter Street.

He is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191.