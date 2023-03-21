FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is looking for a man who went missing on Tuesday who may be in danger because of medical issues, police said in a news release.

Police are looking for Albert Schaefer after he was reported missing. He was last seen walking westbound on East Cheves Street away from Mcleod Hospital at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a white jacket, according to police. He is 55 years old, about 6-foot tall and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191.