FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Saturday.

Drucilla Crutcher, 55, was last seen at noon near the 300 block of East High Hampton Road, according to police. She’s 5 feet tall and about 184 pounds.

Police said she was last seen driving a 2011 Kia Soul with South Carolina license plate UKT114.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cantey at 843-665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.