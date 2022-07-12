FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen boarding a bus.

Angela Kershner, 49, was last seen at about 1 p.m. boarding a bus at 611 South Irby Street, according to police. The specific bus and destination are currently unknown to police.

Kershner is five feet tall, 224 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen in a black shirt with a white skeleton and black shorts.

Police said her family is concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information should call 843-665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.