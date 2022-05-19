FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in April.

Nicole Sharita Kennedy was last seen April 25 in the 400 block of South Irby Street, according to police.

Kennedy is 5’5″ tall and about 175 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing black tights and a blouse in an unknown color.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department told News13 police spoke with the person who reported her missing on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Cantey at 843-665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.