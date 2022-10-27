FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for persons of interest for questioning in lottery ticket fraud, according to the Florence Police Department.

Police released photos of people wanted for questioning regarding lottery ticket fraud at several locations between July 26 and Aug. 10.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or email Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.