FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for persons of interest for questioning in lottery ticket fraud, according to the Florence Police Department.
Police released photos of people wanted for questioning regarding lottery ticket fraud at several locations between July 26 and Aug. 10.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or email Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.