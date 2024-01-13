FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking the public’s help to identify a male suspect involved in a hit-and-run Friday on S Cashua Drive.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to reach out to Cpl. Thibodeau at cthibodeau@cityofflorence.com or via telephone at 843-665-3191.

You can also leave a tip about this case or any other active investigation anonymously by accessing the Florence Police Department submission form at the following link: https://www.cognitoforms.com/CityOfFlorence/CrimeTips.