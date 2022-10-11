FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a robbery suspect shown in newly-released surveillance photos.
The robbery took place on Sept. 30 at the Circle K at 726 South Cashua Drive.
No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or to email jchatloshcityofflorence.com.
