FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police want to question a man regarding an armed robbery at Family Dollar, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police are looking for the person in the provided photos for questioning regarding an armed robbery Wednesday at Family Dollar on West Lucas Street, Brandt said.

A suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money, police said. The suspect then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cantey with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.