FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a person wanted for questioning after a gun was recently fired inside the Magnolia Mall.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. on June 18, police said. Police did not say whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

Florence police posted surveillance photos Tuesday of the person on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

