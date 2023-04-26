FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence received $9.9 million from American Rescue Plan Act Funds to upgrade the water infrastructure in the city.

The city will match the funds with $3.3 million to provide the funding of seven potential water distribution and four groundwater plant projects.

The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) said Monday that $1.3 billion in grant funding would be awarded to over 200 communities across the state to assist with improvements for clean drinking water, sanitary sewer, and storm water durability.