FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents in the city of Florence will see increases in their water bill next month, and some people aren’t happy about it.

During Monday night’s Florence City Council meeting, one resident said the rate hike is hard on individuals with fixed incomes and that the city has neglected water infrastructure issues.

The city’s director of utility planning and economic development, Michael Hemingway, said the rate increase is to pay for a surface water treatment plant expansion.

“It’s going to allow us to increase our production of surface water,” Hemingway said. “Right now, we can only pump a maximum of 10 million gallons from the river. This will allow us to increase up to 20 million gallons from the river and still maintain our 13 million gallons plus capacity in the ground water system.”

The expansion will be next to the surface water treatment plan on Florence Harllee Boulevard.

Hemingway said the expansion will not cause water disruptions.

“As Florence’s community continues to grow both residentially and commercially, we have the water necessary to provide for that particular growth into the future,” he said.

Questions were raised at the meeting about water quality as well.

Last month, News13 spoke with a Florence resident whose water was still coming out yellow despite having her system flushed by the city.

The city said it was a result of high iron levels and was natural. Hemingway said the city is still working to fix the issue.

“The city manager has devised a water task team,” he said. “They are meeting twice a month, every other week. And then staff is doing daily adjustment and operation and monitoring of the system, and we’re also getting outside assistance from an outside consulting firm.”

The city hopes to finish the expansion in 2026.