FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence school bus driver was cited after a crash Thursday morning while children were on board, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The bus was headed west on Prout Drive towards South Church Street when it failed to yield the right of way and hit a Chrysler van traveling north on South Church Street, according to Brandt.

The bus hit the van on the rear passenger side, Brandt said.

An unspecified number of children were on board at the time of the crash, but Brandt said there were no reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.