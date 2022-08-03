FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Florence has begun a demolition project aimed at tearing down several “blighted homes.”

City leaders allocated $500,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the work, and on Wednesday morning workers began tearing down a building at 408 East Johns Street in East Florence, the city said in a Facebook post.

Other buildings scheduled for demolition are at 1102 Harmony Street, 112 East Liberty Street, and 101 East Roughfork Street.

On its website, the city listed five things it hopes to accomplish with the project. They include:

removing numerous blighted and abandoned homes within city neighborhoods

reducing crime by removing potential structures that can be utilized for illegal activity

promoting health and safety by removing structures that may be potential fire hazards or are prone to vagrant activity, and infestation

Beautifying neighborhoods and enforcing code compliance accountability by property owners.

Creating long-term future development within city neighborhood

