FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence convenience store suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning during an armed robbery attempt, and three suspects remain at large, police said.

Florence police were called at 5:22 a.m. to the On The Go store at 305 Pamplico Highway and found the clerk wounded in the store. Officers assisted the person until EMS arrived and took them to the hospital.

According to police, two men with handguns entered the store while a third person waited outside. The suspects demanded money, and the clerk was shot before the two men left the store and drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

One of the suspects was wearing a camouflage jacket, black jeans, gloves and a face mask, police said. The other one was wearing all black and a black hoodie with an orange design on front, possibly a tree.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or to email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

