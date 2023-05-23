FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence will hold a city-wide hiring event Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, according to a news release from the city.
Various departments and staff members will be represented at the event to provide information and answer questions for attendees, the city said.
Interested applicants will have the opportunity to apply, be interviewed, and potentially be offered a job at the event. Detailed job descriptions are available here.
The city is seeking qualified candidates for the following positions:
Full-Time Positions:
- Sign Fabricator Executive Director Florence Neighborworks Corporation Program
- Specialist Maintenance Worker – Animal Shelter Parks Groundskeeper Backflow
- Compliance Technician Sanitation Heavy Equipment Operator Tree Crew Team Leader
- Firefighter Activity Instructor
- Utility Maintenance Technician Licensing & Permitting Technician
- Utility Operations Maintenance Worker Team Leader Equipment Operator
- Fleet Maintenance Manager Planner I
- Maintenance Worker – Community Services Arborist/Beautification Supervisor
- Meter Reader Class I Police Officer
- Advanced Class III Police Officer Operator Apprentice
Part-Time Positions:
- Activity Instructor School Crossing Guard
- Athletic Assistant Concessions Worker
- Field Maintenance Worker Office Assistant – Justice & Law
- Gymnastics Coach Gymnastics Instructor
- The City of Florence is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Provider and offers competitive full-time benefits to include the State Health Plan and Retirement System, on-site Nurse Practitioner Employee Wellness Clinic, and much more.
