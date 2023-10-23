FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 49-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were hit and killed Saturday night and another child was critically injured while walking near the Pilot Flying J store on W. Lucas Street in Florence, authorities said.

Catenia Graves of Florence and her son, Ernest Graves, died at the scene, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The second child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m., Florence police said. The initial investigation showed that the driver was not impaired, and the person was not cited.

No additional information was immediately available.