RALIEGH, N.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman has been accused of insurance fraud after allegedly obtaining a renter’s insurance policy and making a claim using false information, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Shimecca Montrese McCall, 28, of Florence, is been charged with insurance fraud, state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. McCall allegedly obtained a renter’s policy with Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company on Jan. 23 and claimed that a flood occurred in her bathroom after the policy went into effect.

Agents said the incident occurred on Jan. 22 before she obtained the policy. McCall is scheduled to appear in court in Mecklenburg County on Dec. 13.

Causey encouraged North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious activities.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

An anonymous report can be filed by calling the North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll-free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.