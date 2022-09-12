FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman is accused of sexual battery involving a child, according to the Florence Police Department.

Eva Patrice McCrea, 41, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to police.

McCrea is accused of engaging in sexual battery of a child under the age of 11, police said. The charges stem from incidents between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

McCrea was taken to the Florence County Detention Center from the Williamsburg County Detention Center where she was held on unrelated charges, according to police. She’s held without bond as of Monday evening, according to online booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details will be released.