FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department made an arrest Tuesday afternoon after an elderly person was allegedly abused, according to a news release.

Police arrested Stephanie L. McCullough, 49, of Florence, for abuse of a vulnerable adult and kidnapping, after police responded to a welfare check on an elderly person in the 1300 block of Rebecca Street.

The victim told officers that McCullough had not allowed them to leave and was physically and emotionally abusive toward them, according to the release.

Officers found that the residence had no running water or electricity, according to the release. The victim was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital for an assessment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, McCullough remained in custody at the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond, according to the release.

No other information was immediately available.