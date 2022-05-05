FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman has been charged with fraud and exploiting vulnerable adults, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Regan Simone Carter, 57, was arrested by Alan’s Medicaid fraud control unit on Wednesday and booked into the Florence County Detention Center. She has since been released after posting bond.

Authorities have charged her with two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and for two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent with a value of $10,000 or more.

Carter had the power of attorney for two people and “willfully made, with fraudulent intent, unlawful and improper use of the victims’ funds and assets” between Sept. 1, 2018 and Nov. 30, 2021, according to the announcement.

The case was referred to the state by the Florence nursing home the two victims lived in.

If convicted, she will face up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult charges. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine for the breach of trust with fraudulent intent charges.