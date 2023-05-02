FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Monday seemed to be a normal day for Janice Thompson, who owns and operates a licensed daycare out of her home.
However, it turned out to be anything but normal for her. At about 10 a.m., Thompson was getting the television set to “Cocomelon” for her kids when the smoke detectors began to ring.
Thompson said she immediately got up, when she noticed smoke coming down the hall. She said it was pitch black and the fire was getting closer to the back of the home where the daycare was located.
“I got my children and told them to get to the designated area,” she said. “I had three kids at the daycare during the fire. I went to the back door and I didn’t hesitate. I left everything and went through the backdoor and went across the field.”
Thompson had an evacuation plan set in the event of a fire and she practiced it with her kids twice a month. She said the only thing on her mind was getting the children to safety.
She has lived at the home for 32 years and recently had it remodeled. Even at the scene of rubble, Thompson still had a smile.
“I love my job. I still have my life and all of the kids are safe,” she said. “That’s all that matters. Material things can be replaced, but a life cannot.”
The fire destroyed Thompson’s house and her car. The wind blew the fire onto the car.
Michael Hesbach, Executive Director of the Eastern Carolina Red Cross, commended Thompson for getting the children out of the home.
Hesbach said the mission of the Red Cross is to help families in need and provide immediate financial assistance to help people during the first 48 hours of the disaster. The Red Cross will also connect affected families with community organizations in whatever way they need.
Thompson has a Gofundme account to help her get her home and daycare back up and running at https://gofund.me/3be9e814.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.