FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman has pleaded guilty to fraud and exploitation of vulnerable adults, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Regan Simone Carter, 57, of Florence, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the attorney general said.

Carter will face five years in prison for exploitation charges and an additional seven years in prison for the breach of trust charges, according to a news release.

An investigation revealed that Carter unlawfully and improperly used two victims’ funds and assets between the dates of Sept. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2021, while acting as their Power of Attorney, the release reads.

Carter was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution, according to the release.