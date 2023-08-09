FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty to committing wire fraud to gain unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nariman Mahmoud Masoud, 35, was ordered to pay $604,074.00 in restitution and a two-year term of court-ordered supervision after serving her time. There is no parole in the federal system.

Masoud, her husband Mohammad Ribhi Farraj, and family members from New York and Florida were involved in a nationwide unemployment fraud conspiracy, according to the release.

Evidence presented in court showed that Masoud engaged in a scheme with others to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits. Members of the conspiracy submitted applications in Arizona, New York, Florida, and South Carolina using the other people’s personal identification sometimes without the person’s permission, the release stated.

In some instances, members of the conspiracy would apply for benefits in multiple states using the same individual’s information.

Members of the conspiracy then received the funds associated with the fraudulent claims, through either direct deposit or debit cards. The investigation revealed a total of 69 fraudulent claims were associated with the scheme, resulting in a total loss of $454,074.00 in unemployment insurance funds, according to the release.

Masoud and her husband’s role in the scheme was to get personal identifying information, create fraudulent UI applications, recruit others into the scheme, withdraw money from accounts containing UI benefits, and place that money into their bank accounts and cryptocurrency accounts. The total amount of the UI fraud alone was at least $444,753, according to the release.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud, the release said.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 is asked to report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the New York State Department of Labor, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, and the Small Business Administration, according to the release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel is prosecuting the case.