Florence woman took loans out in name of person with dementia, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman is accused of taking out loans in the name of an elderly person who has dementia, according to police.

Lucienne Catherine Twomey, 61, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of knowing willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of forgery.

Twomey is accused of taking out three loans in the name of the victim between May 18, 2021 and June 7, 2021, according to police. She’s also accused of selling an elderly victim’s vehicle “by forging the victim’s name on the bill of sale.”

Twomey is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.