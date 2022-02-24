FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new committee aimed at improving relations between the public and first responders met for the first time Thursday.

The Public Safety Citizen Review Board is made up of seven citizen members and non-voting representatives from the Florence Police and Fire Departments. The board will hear complaints from the general public as well as employees of those departments.

“If you feel that your grievance is not being taken care of properly, you now have an independent review board that will be able to help you navigate the process,” city councilman Chaquez McCall said.

McCall wrote and sponsored the ordinance that created the board, which was modeled after similar programs in other cities.

Jim Peterson, the city attorney, walked the board through their legal obligations and explained how their investigations will work. He said the board can investigate complaints or launch an investigation of their own if they see fit.

Larry Jackson, the former Florence 1 Schools superintendent, was appointed as the board chairman. He said he hopes they can act as a deterrent for misconduct.

“It’s always better to have something in place in the event something happens,” Jackson said. “I think it would provide a bit of comfort to the community at large.”

Victor Webster, a businessman and founder of the nonprofit Law Enforcement Advocacy Foundation, was appointed vice chairman. He said he looks forward to building trust between the community and first responders.

“Forming a committee like this, we can put our heads together and come up with ways to improve that trust,” Webster said.

Chief Allen Heidler of the Florence Police Department said the department is accredited and follows strict guidelines. He said he welcomes the oversight.

“Anything we can have that makes us more open to the public and more available to the public, I think is a great thing,” Heidler said.

The next step is for the board members to complete training courses for police officers and firefighters. They will meet once a quarter.