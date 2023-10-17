FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 29-year-old Florida man was arrested Monday after an alleged armed robbery at a Florence convenience store, authorities said.

Joel Leonard Lewis is charged with armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of drugs.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13, police responded to Phoenix Mart at 2698 David H. Mcleod Boulevard about an armed robbery that had just occurred. A store clerk told police that Lewis came into the store to buy a Black and Mild cigar. He then left the store but returned to buy another cigar.

According to the warrants, the clerk told police that when she opened the register, Lewis reached over the counter and grabbed $20 bills. He also allegedly pulled a black handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk while taking the money.

Police were able to look at security video, which showed Lewis wearing a white hoodie, a white hat, green pants, and red shoes as he approached the register, the warrants said.

Officers detained Lewis at David H. Mcleod and Dozier boulevards, and while searching him they found a black Taurus handgun, a white hat and green pants Police said Lewis did not have a concealed-weapon permit. He also had a small bag of what was suspected to be marijuana., police said.

Lewis is being held without bond on the armed robbery charge at the Florence County Detention Center.