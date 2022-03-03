FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Francis Marion University Board of Trustees has voted to freeze tuition for the fourth consecutive year, the university announced Thursday.

Undergraduate, in-state students pay $5,192 per semester, according to spring 2022 tuition information. Nursing and engineering undergraduate students pay $8,118. Graduate students pay $5,306 per semester, graduate nursing students pay $8,232 per semester and graduate speech pathology students pay $9,764 per semester.

Out-of-state tuition is twice as expensive as in-state tuition.

The decision to freeze tuition was unanimously approved, according to FMU.

“FMU is determined to make education accessible and affordable for the people of South Carolina,” Fred Carter, the university’s president said in the announcement. “The Trustees’ action in freezing tuition year after year underscores their commitment to this effort.”