FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 300 Ford Mustangs cruised into the Florence Center over the weekend for a massive national car show.

The Mustang Club of America partnered with the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club to put together the Pee Dee Roundup.

“We have Fords everywhere!” Lauren Nettles, the Florence Center’s marketing manager, said. “They are all over this parking lot and they are also inside the arena.”

Nettles said the show has caused a major economic impact with attendees filling nearby hotels and restaurants.

“We have been trying to get them here for years, and we are very excited that they are here,” she said. “We hope they will come back.”

Judges canvassed the show, poring over the cars to decide winners in 70 categories.

“These cars and people are from all over the United States,” Joe Warren, chairman of the Pee Dee Roundup, said. “All the cars are judged by national judges; there are more than 100 of them here today.”

Warren said the show will raise funds for several organizations — Camp Happy Days for families with children fighting cancer; A Choice to Make pregnancy resource center; and the Veterans Resource Center of Florence.

“All of the money that is remaining after the event and everything has been paid for will be divvied up three ways,” he said.

Warren said there are four Mustang Club of America shows every year, and he was proud to see one come to Florence. He said many attendees display their cars as a way to feel they are a part of the Mustang’s history.

“The history of the car goes back over 50 years,” Warren said. “There has never been a year that has not been made. It is a legacy.”

The Pee Dee Roundup is free to attend. It continues 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.