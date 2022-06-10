FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Florence Mayor Frank Willis has died, according to Mike Miller with the Greater Florence County Chamber of Commerce.

Willis died early Friday morning, Miller said.

“He was a committed public servant as Mayor of Florence and cared deeply about his community,” Miller said in a statement. “He was a good friend of the Chamber and a large advocate for the revitalization of our downtown.”

Willis was Mayor of Florence from 1995-2008. In 2008, he lost by one vote in the primary election to Stephen Wukela.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he had also worked as Executive Director for Economic Development in Darlington County.