FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man arrested by Florence police on Monday is accused of choking, slapping, headbutting and kidnapping a woman.

Lamarvin Ray Short Jr., 34, was arrested on the 2100 block of TV Road on warrants for kidnapping and domestic violence, according to Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt. He was denied bond and remains in the Florence County Detention Center.

The charges stem from an alleged assault reported on Friday. Officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Rose Street regarding a man allegedly choking a woman.

According to police, the woman suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Short fled the scene.

During the altercation, Short allegedly slapped the victim, headbutted her as she tried to get up, and then reportedly choked her.

