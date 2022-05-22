FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence is about to become home to the second-largest comic book store in the United States.

Galactic Comics owner Dale Poston and his team spent the weekend laying carpet and renovating their new, expanded store at 1721 W. Palmetto St.

“It’s 14,200 feet of retail space,” Poston said. “We’ll probably have 10,000 toys in here, 125,000 comics.”

He said the new store will be split into sections, each with its own theme.

“Over here will be our Star Wars section on the other side of this tan wall,” Poston said. “We built it to look like Mos Eisley from Star Wars. When you go through the door, it will be nothing but floor-to-floor, wall-to-wall Star Wars toys.”

He said he started eyeing the massive new space about six months ago and began stockpiling truckloads of extra comics and collectibles.

“Every one of these containers, with the exception of the top row, is full of toys,” Poston said as he showed off the store’s warehouse.

As one of only a handful of comic book stores in the region, Poston said Galactic Comics pulls in customers from across the Pee Dee. He hopes to bring in shoppers from even farther away as the largest one on the East Coast.

“Mile High is the largest comic shop in the country,” Poston said. “They’re located in Denver, Colorado, and people travel to Denver just to go to Mile High. My goal is to become a destination spot.”

He said the new location, which used to be a Salvation Army Family Store, will open in mid-June. Until then, the current store will stay open.

“My dream has always been to own my own comic shop,” Poston said. “This has always been the end goal for me.”